Dortmund through to last 16 of the Champions League with a 3-1 win at Milan

MILAN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has advanced to the Champions League knockout stage with a 3-1 victory at AC Milan. Marco Reus gave Dortmund an early lead from the spot after Olivier Giroud had a penalty of his own saved for Milan. Samuel Chukwueze leveled at the end of the first half but goals from Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and substitute Karim Adeyemi gave the visitors the win they needed to book their spot in the last 16. Dortmund moved top of Group F. It is three points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain after the French team drew 1-1 against Newcastle. Milan and Newcastle, which play each other in the final round of matches, are two points below PSG.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.