Dortmund targets big-spending Chelsea in Champions League

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is targeting an upset of big-spending Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 meeting Wednesday. Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with West Ham on Saturday was an encouraging sign for Dortmund as the London club’s new signings didn’t form a cohesive unit. Playing in front of Dortmund’s deafeningly loud “Yellow Wall” of fans is never easy. The German team will fancy its chance of an upset win. Dortmund goes into the game having won all six of its games in 2023. Chelsea’s record in the new year is one win from eight.

