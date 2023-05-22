Dortmund striker Haller on verge of league title after cancer treatment

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Sébastien Haller is having an extraordinary season after going from cancer treatment to the brink of a German league title with Borussia Dortmund. Haller needed chemotherapy and two operations and did not play until January. Since then he has scored crucial goals to leave Dortmund one game away from ending Bayern Munich’s decade-long streak of Bundesliga titles. He says that he wouldn’t have believed it possible even six months ago and that he believes Dortmund’s hard work is paying off in its chase for the title.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.