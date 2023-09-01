Dortmund squanders 2-goal lead as promoted Heidenheim grabs its first ever point in the Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Niclas Füllkrug has made his Borussia Dortmund debut but he couldn’t prevent the team squandering a two-goal lead as promoted Heidenheim fought back to draw 2-2 and claim its first point in the Bundesliga. Dortmund fans whistled at the team at fulltime. They were frustrated after the home team failed to make more of its chances in an error-strewn performance. It’s Dortmund’s second consecutive draw after it opened with a fortunate win over Cologne. Heidenheim was promoted for the first time last season. The visitors also had a goal ruled out for offside early in the second half.

