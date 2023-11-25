Dortmund snaps winless streak in Bundesliga and Union Berlin stops losing. Leverkusen is top again

BERLIN (AP) — English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has scored one goal and set up another as Borussia Dortmund fought back to beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 4-2 and snap a three-game winless run in the Bundesliga. Kevin Volland scored his first goal for Union Berlin to salvage a 1-1 draw against Augsburg. That ended the team’s nine-game losing run in the league in its first match since making a coaching change. There were tributes to former coach Urs Fischer and assistant Markus Hoffmann before the game. Successors Marco Grote and Marie-Louise Eta endured a frustrating match before Volland scored in the 88th minute. Eta became the first female assistant coach in the 60-year history of the Bundesliga. Bayer Leverkusen returned to the top with a 3-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.