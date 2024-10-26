Dortmund slumps to another loss at Augsburg as Leipzig tops the Bundesliga

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Borussia Dortmund players stand on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Bundesliga soccer match between FC Augsburg and Borussia Dortmund at WWK-Arena, Augsburg, Germany, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

Borussia Dortmund’s awful away form has continued in a 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga that increases the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin. It is Dortmund’s fourth loss in a row in away games in all competitions. It leaves the team seven points off new Bundesliga leader Leipzig, which beat Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday. El Bilal Touré scored a vital goal in Stuttgart’s 1-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday in the Champions League and the Mali forward did it again with a goal and assist to beat Holstein Kiel 2-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.