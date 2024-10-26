Dortmund slumps to another loss at Augsburg as Leipzig tops the Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund’s awful away form has continued in a 2-1 loss to Augsburg in the Bundesliga that increases the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin. It is Dortmund’s fourth loss in a row in away games in all competitions. It leaves the team seven points off new Bundesliga leader Leipzig, which beat Freiburg 3-1 on Saturday. El Bilal Touré scored a vital goal in Stuttgart’s 1-0 win over Juventus on Tuesday in the Champions League and the Mali forward did it again with a goal and assist to beat Holstein Kiel 2-1.

