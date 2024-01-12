Dortmund signs Chelsea full back Ian Maatsen on loan until the end of the season

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed Chelsea left back Ian Maatsen on loan Friday until the end of the season. Maatsen has played 15 games for Chelsea this season. He’s a versatile player who has also featured on both the left and right wing positions for Chelsea this season. The deal comes a day after Dortmund signed Jadon Sancho on a loan from Manchester United. Dortmund coach Edin Terzic plans to have Maatsen and Sancho travel with the team for its game at Darmstadt on Saturday.

