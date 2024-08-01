Dortmund signs Brighton midfielder Pascal Gross after 7 years in the Premier League

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Champions League runner-up Borussia Dortmund has signed German midfielder Pascal Gross from Brighton to add depth and experience to its midfield. Gross leaves the English Premier League after seven years and 228 games to join a club he’s supported since childhood. He arrives on a two-year contract. Until breaking into the national team last year, the 33-year-old Gross was comparatively unknown in Germany. He has played only 70 career top-flight games in his home country, most recently in 2016-17 for Ingolstadt. Gross is the third new signing for Dortmund this offseason after German defender Waldemar Anton and Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy.

