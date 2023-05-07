Dortmund sends Bayern message with 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg

BERLIN (AP) — Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham have both scored twice for Borussia Dortmund to send a message to Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich with a 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg. Sébastien Haller,and Donyell Malen also scored as Dortmund restored the one-point gap on Bayern with three rounds of the league remaining. Bayern had stretched its lead to four points with a win over Werder Bremen on Saturday. That result put the pressure on Dortmund, which lost the lead last weekend with a 1-1 draw in Bochum.

