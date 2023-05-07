Dortmund sends Bayern message with 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Dortmund's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund, Germany, Saturday, May 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

BERLIN (AP) — Karim Adeyemi and Jude Bellingham have both scored twice for Borussia Dortmund to send a message to Bundesliga leader Bayern Munich with a 6-0 rout of Wolfsburg. Sébastien Haller,and Donyell Malen also scored as Dortmund restored the one-point gap on Bayern with three rounds of the league remaining. Bayern had stretched its lead to four points with a win over Werder Bremen on Saturday. That result put the pressure on Dortmund, which lost the lead last weekend with a 1-1 draw in Bochum.

