Dortmund scores 7 while Barcelona, Man City and Arsenal all win in Champions League

Karim Adeyemi starred as Borussia Dortmund ran riot against Celtic while Barcelona and Manchester City claimed their first wins in the restructured Champions League on Tuesday.

Adeyemi scored a first-half hat trick as Dortmund routed Celtic 7-1 at home.

Robert Lewandowski got Barcelona off the mark as the Spanish giant eased to a 5-0 home win over Swiss team Young Boys, while his former teammate İlkay Gündoğan got City off to a 4-0 win at Slovan Bratislava. Erling Haaland scored his 42nd goal in his 41st Champions League game.

City was held 0-0 by Inter Milan in their opening game, while Barca responded to its 2-1 loss at Monaco, the team’s first defeat under new coach Hansi Flick.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outclassed his former team Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 win with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scoring in the first half for the Gunners.

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, left, celebrates with Waldemar Anton, after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic FC in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bernd Thissen

Arteta enjoyed a successful 18-month loan spell at PSG while still he was still a teenager at Barcelona.

Also, Inter Milan defeated Red Star Belgrade 4-0, while Bayer Leverkusen defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Germany.

Daniel Bragança scored late to earn Sporting Lisbon a 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven.

EARLY GAMES

Stade Brest had never played in the Champions League before this season.

On Tuesday, the French team routed Salzburg 4-0 away for its second win in as many games in Europe’s premier competition.

Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima netted twice to take his tally to three goals in two games after he scored in Brest’s tournament-opening 2-1 win over Austrian champion Sturm Graz.

Mahdi Camara and Mathias Pereira Lage got the other goals, ensuring Salzburg conceded seven goals in its opening two games. Salzburg lost 3-0 at Sparta Prague in its opener.

Kaan Kairinen’s brilliant free kick was enough for Prague to draw 1-1 at Stuttgart in Tuesday’s other early game.

Stuttgart fans displayed a huge choreography saying “Back in Europe” behind one of the goals. It was the team’s first Champions League match at home since a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in February 2010, when Zlatan Ibrahimović scored for the visitors.

The Stuttgart fans didn’t have to wait long Tuesday before Enzo Millot headed in the team’s first real chance in the seventh minute, but Kairinen equalized with a free kick in off the top of the right post in the 32nd.

Stuttgart, which lost its opening game 2-0 at defending champion Real Madrid, needed goalkeeper Alexander Nübel at his best.

This is the first season since the Champions League underwent a major shakeup with four more teams added and the group stage scrapped in favor of a league system with each team playing eight opponents once.

