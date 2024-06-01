Dortmund rues missed chances in Champions League final loss

LONDON (AP) — Borussia Dortmund just can’t close the deal. The scrappy German team missed a slew of big chances against Real Madrid in the Champions League final before losing 2-0 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. The loss comes a year after Dortmund failed to clinch the Bundesliga title on the last day of the season and 11 years after losing to Bayern Munich 2-1 the last time they reached the final. Karim Adeyemi was in alone on goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 21st minute but missed. Two minutes later, Niclas Füllkrug poked a shot past Courtois but it bounced off the right post and across the goalmouth.

