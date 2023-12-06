Dortmund out of German Cup in 2-0 loss to Stuttgart. Third-tier Saarbruecken stuns Frankfurt

SAARBRUECKEN, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is out of the German Cup after losing 2-0 to Stuttgart. Third-division Saarbruecken’s dream run in the German Cup has continued with a 2-0 win over last season’s cup runner-up Frankfurt for a place in the quarterfinals. League leader Bayer Leverkusen eased to a 3-1 win over second-division Paderborn to keep its unbeaten season going. Xabi Alonso’s team was left with concerns over an injury to key attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. There will be just three top-tier clubs among the eight in the quarterfinals and no team which has won the competition in the last 25 years.

