Dortmund out of German Cup in 2-0 loss to Stuttgart. Third-tier Saarbruecken stuns Frankfurt

By The Associated Press
Leverkusen's Patrik Schick and Paderborn's keeper Pelle Boevink challenge for the ball during the German Soccer Cup round of 16 match between Bayer Leverkusen and SC Paderborn at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Martin Meissner]

SAARBRUECKEN, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is out of the German Cup after losing 2-0 to Stuttgart. Third-division Saarbruecken’s dream run in the German Cup has continued with a 2-0 win over last season’s cup runner-up Frankfurt for a place in the quarterfinals. League leader Bayer Leverkusen eased to a 3-1 win over second-division Paderborn to keep its unbeaten season going. Xabi Alonso’s team was left with concerns over an injury to key attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz. There will be just three top-tier clubs among the eight in the quarterfinals and no team which has won the competition in the last 25 years.

