Dortmund moves level on points with Bundesliga leader Bayern

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has scored to help his team join Bayern Munich and Union Berlin at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-1 win over visiting Hertha Berlin. All three have 43 points but Bayern’s goal difference is vastly superior. Reus effectively sealed the result with a brilliant free kick in the 76th minute. Jamie Bynoe-Gittens set up Julian Brandt for Dortmund’s fourth goal in the 90th. It was Dortmund’s eighth win from eight games across all competitions in 2023 and lifted Edin Twerzić’s side above Union and into second place on goal difference from Bayern. The 10-time defending champion slumped to a 3-2 loss at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.

