Dortmund loses again with early exit from German Cup to increase pressure on coach Nuri Sahin

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s losing run hit a new low with elimination from the German Cup in a 1-0 second-round loss to Wolfsburg to increase the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin. It was Dortmund’s third consecutive loss in all competitions. Last season’s winner Bayer Leverkusen cruised into the third round with a 3-0 win over second-tier Elversberg. Leipzig beat St. Pauli 4-2 to avoid a repeat of last season’s second-round exit when it was the two-time defending champion in the cup. Stuttgart had to work hard to break down last season’s cup finalist Kaiserslautern in a 2-1 win. Second-tier Cologne upset Bundesliga club Holstein Kiel 3-0.

