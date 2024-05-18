Dortmund hero Marco Reus buys beer for all the team’s fans at his final Bundesliga game

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund favorite Marco Reus has bought beer for nearly a whole stadium of the team’s fans at his final Bundesliga game for the club. Reus scored and set up another in the 4-0 win over Darmstadt on Saturday. He says, “It was perfect, I’m unbelievably grateful for all the love people have shown me.” More than 81,000 supporters attended the match, though not all were of beer-drinking age. But many will have availed of the captain’s offer, possibly more than once. Dortmund posted on X a post showing a note signed by Reus in which he says, “Thank you for everything! The farewell beer on me,” followed by a smiley face and, “your Marco.” Dortmund didn’t show the final bill.

