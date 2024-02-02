Dortmund held at Heidenheim to end its winning start to new year

HEIDENHEIM, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s winning start to the new year has ended as Heidenheim held on for a 0-0 draw in the Bundesliga. Dortmund won its opening three games of 2024 but a team depleted by injuries and illness created few clear-cut chances against Heidenheim’s compact defense. Dortmund celebrated when Donyell Malen put the ball in the net in the 26th minute but it was ruled out for offside. Dortmund stays fourth and missed a chance to overtake Stuttgart for third. It is 12 points off leader Bayer Leverkusen. Promoted Heidenheim is ninth.

