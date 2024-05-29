Dortmund heads into Champions League final with an older, tougher team instead of young talents

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is world soccer’s finishing school no longer. A club renowned for readying talented youngsters like Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland for the big stage is now on that stage itself. Dortmund is facing Real Madrid and Bellingham in the Champions League final Saturday. It’s a squad built around older players making the most of second chances after career setbacks. Players like Jadon Sancho, Mats Hummels and Emre Can are trying to show they still have what it takes after their national-team coaches didn’t select them for the European Championship. The final is at Wembley Stadium in London.

