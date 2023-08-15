Dortmund gears up to challenge Bayern again after blowing chance for German soccer title

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has had the summer to brood on how it blew its chance to dethrone Bayern Munich. Now Dortmund must do it all again and this time without star player Jude Bellingham. The money from Bellingham’s sale to Real Madrid has been invested in adding midfield depth with Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha. Another gap opened up when Dortmund left-back Raphaël Guerreiro’s contract expired and he left to join Bayern on a free transfer. Dortmund starts its Bundesliga campaign on Aug. 19 against Cologne.

