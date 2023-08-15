Dortmund gears up to challenge Bayern again after blowing chance for German soccer title

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
FILE - Borussia Dortmund players celebrate after Donyell Malen (21) scored against Manchester United during the first half of an international friendly soccer match Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. After coming so close to ending Bayern Munich’s hegemony of the Bundesliga last season, Borussia Dortmund needs to channel its disappointment into a renewed effort. But the team’s best player, Jude Bellingham, has departed for Real Madrid and Raphaël Guerreiro has switched to Bayern. It’s a tall order for their replacements to do any better. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has had the summer to brood on how it blew its chance to dethrone Bayern Munich. Now Dortmund must do it all again and this time without star player Jude Bellingham. The money from Bellingham’s sale to Real Madrid has been invested in adding midfield depth with Bayern’s Marcel Sabitzer and Felix Nmecha. Another gap opened up when Dortmund left-back Raphaël Guerreiro’s contract expired and he left to join Bayern on a free transfer. Dortmund starts its Bundesliga campaign on Aug. 19 against Cologne.

