Dortmund gaining confidence in Bundesliga after Champions League success. But Leverkusen is up next

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League group F soccer match between AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Calanni]

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s success in the Champions League is giving it confidence it can recover its faltering Bundesliga campaign. Dortmund defeated AC Milan 3-1 away on Tuesday to reach the knockout stage of Europe’s premier competition despite a poor start to what many regarded as the “group of death” including big-spending Paris Saint Germain and Newcastle. Dortmund’s form in the Bundesliga is patchy so far this season. The team ended a run of three league games with a win last weekend but looked set for more disappointment after conceding two early goals to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Instead, hopes are high again after two consecutive wins. Next up is a trip to unbeaten Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen.

