Dortmund gaining confidence in Bundesliga after Champions League success. But Leverkusen is up next

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s success in the Champions League is giving it confidence it can recover its faltering Bundesliga campaign. Dortmund defeated AC Milan 3-1 away on Tuesday to reach the knockout stage of Europe’s premier competition despite a poor start to what many regarded as the “group of death” including big-spending Paris Saint Germain and Newcastle. Dortmund’s form in the Bundesliga is patchy so far this season. The team ended a run of three league games with a win last weekend but looked set for more disappointment after conceding two early goals to Borussia Mönchengladbach. Instead, hopes are high again after two consecutive wins. Next up is a trip to unbeaten Bundesliga leader Bayer Leverkusen.

