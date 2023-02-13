Dortmund forward Moukoko out 6 weeks with ankle injury

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund will be without Youssoufa Moukoko for about six weeks. The Germany forward will miss the team’s Champions League match against Chelsea on Tuesday and other games. Dortmund says the 18-year-old Moukoko sustained an ankle ligament injury Saturday in Dortmund’s league game with Werder Bremen. Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl says “it’s a bitter message for him and for us.” Moukoko has scored six goals and set up four more in 18 Bundesliga appearances this season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.