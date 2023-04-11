Dortmund extends Julian Brandt’s contract through 2026

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has extended attacking midfielder Julian Brandt’s contract through the end of the 2025-26 season after his existing deal had barely a year left to run. Brandt is Dortmund’s second-highest scorer this season with eight goals in the Bundesliga and one in the Champions League as the team challenges Bayern Munich for the German title. Dortmund’s sporting director Sebastian Kehl says Brandt is central to the team’s future plans and praised his development at the club.

