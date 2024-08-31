Dortmund drops points in 0-0 draw at Bremen after a red card for Nico Schlotterbeck

By The Associated Press
Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, bottom right, fouls Werder's Justin Njinmah during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund in Bremen, Germany, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. (Carmen Jaspersen/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Carmen Jaspersen]

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off as his team held on for a 0-0 draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Schlotterbeck picked up his second yellow card for a clumsy tackle on Justin Njinmah in the 73rd minute. Stuttgart was denied a first league win of the season in dramatic style as Maxim Leitsch’s diving header salvaged a 3-3 draw for Mainz. Promoted Holstein Kiel’s coach Marcel Rapp was sent off as his team’s first-ever home game in the Bundesliga ended in a 2-0 loss to Wolfsburg.

