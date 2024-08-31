Dortmund drops points in 0-0 draw at Bremen after a red card for Nico Schlotterbeck

BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck was sent off as his team held on for a 0-0 draw against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga. Schlotterbeck picked up his second yellow card for a clumsy tackle on Justin Njinmah in the 73rd minute. Stuttgart was denied a first league win of the season in dramatic style as Maxim Leitsch’s diving header salvaged a 3-3 draw for Mainz. Promoted Holstein Kiel’s coach Marcel Rapp was sent off as his team’s first-ever home game in the Bundesliga ended in a 2-0 loss to Wolfsburg.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.