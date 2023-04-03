Dortmund defender Schlotterbeck out with muscle tear

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck will be out “for the time being” with a muscle tear he picked up in the 4-2 loss to title rival Bayern Munich on Saturday. Schlotterbeck went off in the 44th minute as Dortmund was knocked off the top spot in the Bundesliga. Dortmund says he has a muscle fiber tear which also involves a tendon. Schlotterbeck has played all 37 games of Dortmund’s season so far across all competitions.

