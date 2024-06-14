Dortmund defender Mats Hummels is leaving the club after 13 seasons

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Veteran defender Mats Hummels is leaving Borussia Dortmund after spending a total of 13 seasons at the German club. Dortmund announced the departure of the 35-year-old center back on Friday, a day after coach Edin Terzic resigned from his post. Hummels helped Dortmund win the Bundesliga title in 2011 and 2012 and the German Cup in 2012 and 2021. The departures of Hummels and Terzic come after they helped Dortmund reach the final of the Champions League.

