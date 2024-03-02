Dortmund beats Union Berlin in Bundesliga to ease pressure on coach

By CIARÁN FAHEY The Associated Press
Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, left, and Dortmund's Ian Maatsen celebrate after Maatsen scored his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Union Berlin and Borussia Dortmund in Berlin, Germany, March 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ebrahim Noroozi]

BERLIN (AP) — Germany forward Karim Adeyemi’s first Bundesliga goal of the season has helped Borussia Dortmund beat Union Berlin 2-0 and ease some of the pressure on coach Edin Terzić. Adeyemi’s brilliant 41st-minute strike and a last-minute goal from Ian Maatsen kept Dortmund in fourth place, one point ahead of Leipzig. Leipzig came from behind to beat Bochum 4-1 away. Only the top four are sure of Champions League qualification. Ten rounds remain after this weekend. Eintracht Frankfurt won at promoted Heidenheim 2-1, Borussia Mönchengladbach drew at relegation-threatened Mainz 1-1, and Augsburg enjoyed a 6-0 rout of Darmstadt.

