Dortmund beats Union Berlin in Bundesliga to ease pressure on coach, Stuttgart eyes Champions League

BERLIN (AP) — Germany forward Karim Adeyemi’s first Bundesliga goal of the season has helped Borussia Dortmund beat Union Berlin 2-0 and ease some of the pressure on coach Edin Terzić. Adeyemi’s brilliant 41st-minute strike and a last-minute goal from Ian Maatsen kept Dortmund in fourth place, one point ahead of Leipzig. Leipzig came from behind to beat Bochum 4-1 away. Only the top four are sure of Champions League qualification. Ten rounds remain after this weekend. Eintracht Frankfurt won at promoted Heidenheim 2-1, Borussia Mönchengladbach drew at relegation-threatened Mainz 1-1, and Augsburg enjoyed a 6-0 rout of Darmstadt.

