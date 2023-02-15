Dortmund beats slumping Chelsea 1-0 in Champions League

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Karim Adeyemi sprinted the length of the field to score the only goal as Borussia Dortmund beat Chelsea 1-0 to leave its big-spending British opponent’s Champions League campaign in jeopardy after the first leg of their last-16 meeting. Chelsea created many of the best chances before a lightning counterattack broke the deadlock for Dortmund. Adeyemi surged down the field and rounded goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga before scoring into the empty net. Chelsea could have leveled but Dortmund’s Emre Can cleared the ball off the line after goalkeeper Gregor Kobel failed to hold a shot.

