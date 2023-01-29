Dortmund beats Leverkusen, closes gap on Bayern Munich

BERLIN (AP) — Karim Adeyemi has scored his first Bundesliga goal to help Borussia Dortmund beat Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 and cut the gap on leader Bayern Munich to three points. Sébastien Haller made his first start for Dortmund since undergoing treatment for testicular cancer and the Ivory Coast striker created the space for Adeyemi to score in the 33rd minute. But Dortmund also needed some outstanding saves from Gregor Köbel to deny Leverkusen. It was Dortmund’s third consecutive win to start 2023 and lifts Edin Terzić’s team to fourth.

