Dortmund beats Leipzig 2-1 to retake Bundesliga lead

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has scored again in a 2-1 win over Leipzig that lifted the team three points clear at the top of the Bundesliga and preserved its winning start to 2023. Reus opened the scoring with a penalty in the 21st minute and Emre Can got the second goal in the 39th for Dortmund’s 10th win from 10 games across all competitions this year. It’s the best record for any team across Europe’s top five leagues in 2023. Bayern Munich can reclaim top spot Saturday with a win at relegation-threatened Stuttgart. Reus’ 159th goal for Dortmund altogether matched Michael Zorc’s record for the club. Only Adi Preißler has more. Preißler scored 177 goals for Dortmund in two stints between 1946 and 1959.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.