Dortmund beats Cologne 6-1, Leipzig loses again

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund breathed new life into its Bundesliga title challenge with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Cologne featuring two goals each for Sébastien Haller and Marco Reus. Dortmund’s biggest win of the season moved the team top with a one-point lead over Bayern Munich. Bayern can retake first place with a win or draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Leipzig lost 1-0 to lowly Bochum while still reeling from its 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. A 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin relieved some of the pressure on American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after he started life at Hoffenheim with five losses. Relegation-threatened Schalke extended its unbeaten run to eight games in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Augsburg. Wolfsburg beat Stuttgart 1-0.

