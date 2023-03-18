Dortmund beats Cologne 6-1, Leipzig loses again

By The Associated Press
Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, right, blocks Bochum's Takuma Asano's shot during the Bundesliga soccer match between VfL Bochum and RB Leipzig at the Vonovia Ruhrstadion in Bochum, Germany, Saturday March 18. 2023. (David Inderlied/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/David Inderlied]

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund breathed new life into its Bundesliga title challenge with an emphatic 6-1 victory over Cologne featuring two goals each for Sébastien Haller and Marco Reus. Dortmund’s biggest win of the season moved the team top with a one-point lead over Bayern Munich. Bayern can retake first place with a win or draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. Leipzig lost 1-0 to lowly Bochum while still reeling from its 7-0 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League. A 3-1 win over Hertha Berlin relieved some of the pressure on American coach Pellegrino Matarazzo after he started life at Hoffenheim with five losses. Relegation-threatened Schalke extended its unbeaten run to eight games in a 1-1 draw with 10-man Augsburg. Wolfsburg beat Stuttgart 1-0.

