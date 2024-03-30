Dortmund beats Bayern in Klassiker to leave Leverkusen just 3 wins from Bundesliga title

BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund has defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 away in “der Klassiker” to leave Bayer Leverkusen just three wins away from winning the Bundesliga for the first time. Karim Adeyemi and Julian Ryerson scored in each half for Dortmund’s first league win in Munich for 10 years. It left Bayern 13 points behind Leverkusen with seven rounds remaining. Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick have scored late for Leverkusen to beat Hoffenheim 2-1. Leverkusen was heading toward the end of its German record 38-game unbeaten run in its first game since coach Xabi Alonso confirmed he’s staying at the club. But Andrich equalized in the 88th minute and Schick scored the winner in the first minute of stoppage time.

