Dorsey pitches into the ninth, Florida State beats Stetson 7-2 in NCAA regional opener

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Carson Dorsey allowed two runs, one earned, and struck out seven in 8 2/3 innings to lead host Florida State to a 7-2 victory over Stetson in the opening round of an NCAA regional. The Seminoles, the No. 8 national seed, will face the UCF-Alabama winner on Saturday. Dorsey scattered nine hits and walked only one. The junior college transfer barely missed pitching his first complete game, exiting after a single and Florida State error in the ninth. Stetson, which won the ASun Conference Tournament, got a runner to third before reliever Brennen Oxford struck out Yohann Dessureault to end the game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.