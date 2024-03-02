Dornoch runs away to win Fountain of Youth at Gulfstream Park

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Dornoch ran into the Kentucky Derby mix on Saturday, winning the Grade 2, $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park as the overwhelming favorite. The win comes with 50 Kentucky Derby standings points, which typically is enough for a horse to qualify for the opening race of the Triple Crown season. The Kentucky Derby is May 4.

