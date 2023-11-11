Dormecant’s TD with 50 seconds to go helps Stonehill seal Duquesne’s fate in 33-28 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Domercant’s 21-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds left helped send Stonehill to a 33-28 win over Duquesne in a contest that featured four lead changes. On the ensuing kickoff, Keshawn Brown returned it 36 yards to put Duquesne at its own 42-yard line. The Dukes advanced to Stonehill’s 33, but on fourth-and-1 with three seconds left, Jahnez Williams broke up Darius Perrantes’ pass attempt to Daryl Powell Jr. to end it. Darius Perrantes finished 9-for-25 passing for 298 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions for the Dukes.

