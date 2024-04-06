Dorian Finney-Smith’s father, after release from prison, watches son play in person for first time

NEW YORK (AP) — Dorian Finney-Smith’s father, Elbert Smith, was at Barclays Center on Saturday night for the Nets’ game against the Detroit Pistons. It marked the first time the 52-year-old was able to see his son play in person. Elbert Smith spent more than 28 years in prison after a 1996 conviction for second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and commission of a firearm in the shooting death of Willie Anderson II. He was released last year. The Dallas Mavericks helped work for the release when Finney-Smith played for them.

