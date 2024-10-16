Doping ban reduced for German hockey player who won Olympic silver medal

BONN, Germany (AP) — Yannic Seidenberg, who won the silver medal with the German men’s hockey team at the 2018 Olympics, has had his doping ban cut by 18 months. Seidenberg had filed an appeal against a four-year ban imposed last year over the alleged use of testosterone and another banned substance, DHEA. Germany’s anti-doping agency says it and the World Anti-Doping Agency have reached a “case resolution agreement” with Seidenberg that suspends 12 months of the ban and cuts off another six months for delays that were deemed not to be the player’s fault. His ban will now expire in March.

