Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappé after he decides not to extend PSG contract

PARIS (AP) — The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025. Karim Benzema’s sudden departure leaves the Spanish giant short of a star striker and Mbappé perfectly fits the bill. PSG rejected an offer of 180 million euros for Mbappé in 2021 and missed out again last year when Mbappé signed a new deal with PSG. While Mbappé has told the club he will not trigger a 12-month extension on his contract PSG will not let Mbappé leave as a free agent. This raises the possibility of a transfer bidding war by Madrid and other clubs.

