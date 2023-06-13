Door open for Real Madrid to try signing Mbappé after he decides not to extend PSG contract

By JEROME PUGMIRE and STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
PSG's Kylian Mbappe is in action during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — The door is open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé because the France superstar decided not to extend his Paris Saint-Germain contract into 2025. Karim Benzema’s sudden departure leaves the Spanish giant short of a star striker and Mbappé perfectly fits the bill. PSG rejected an offer of 180 million euros for Mbappé in 2021 and missed out again last year when Mbappé signed a new deal with PSG. While Mbappé has told the club he will not trigger a 12-month extension on his contract PSG will not let Mbappé leave as a free agent. This raises the possibility of a transfer bidding war by Madrid and other clubs.

