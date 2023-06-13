Door looks open for Real Madrid to finally sign Mbappé after Benzema’s departure

By JEROME PUGMIRE and STEVE DOUGLAS The Associated Press
PSG's Kylian Mbappe is in action during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Saturday, June 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michel Euler]

PARIS (AP) — The door looks wide open for Real Madrid to try signing Kylian Mbappé. Because Karim Benzema’s sudden departure leaves the Spanish giant short of a star striker. Madrid will hope it’s third time lucky. PSG rejected an offer of 180 million euros for Mbappé in 2021 and missed out again last year when Mbappé signed a new three-year deal with PSG until 2025. But Mbappé has told the club he will not trigger a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season. PSG will not let Mbappé leave as a free agent so this raises the possibility of a transfer bidding war by Madrid and other clubs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.