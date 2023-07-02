Donte DiVincenzo joining Knicks, former Villanova teammates, on 4-year deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Donte DiVincenzo has agreed to a four-year, $50 million deal to join former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart with the New York Knicks, a person with knowledge of the details says. DiVincenzo spent last season with the Golden State Warriors before deciding to move across the country, the person told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot be official yet. ESPN first reported the deal with the swingman Saturday. The Knicks won a playoff series for the first time in a decade last season after signing Brunson last summer and acquiring Hart from Portland during the season. Brunson and DiVincenzo were part of two NCAA championship teams with the Wildcats, with Hart joining them on the first one.

