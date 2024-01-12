Donta Scott scores 20 of his 22 in the second half as Maryland gets past short-handed Michigan 64-57

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half, Julian Reese had 14 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, and Maryland beat short-handed Michigan 64-57. Scott made a 3-pointer from the wing with 7:56 remaining in the second half to give Maryland its first lead, 49-48, since it was 15-13. Scott added another 3-pointer on their next possession for his fourth make from distance in the second half that put the Terrapins in the lead for good 52-50. Reese came up big on defense in the final minute, blocking Nimari Burnett twice before getting fouled with 23.2 seconds left. Reese, a 58.6% free-throw shooter, sank two free throws for a 62-57 lead. Michigan was without leading scorer Dug McDaniel.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.