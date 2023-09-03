Donovan Smith throws 2 TD passes, Houston holds off UTSA 17-14

HOUSTON (AP) — Donovan Smith threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns, Samuel Brown had 106 yards receiving and Houston held on for a 17-14 win over UTSA in a season opener and the Cougars’ first game as a Big 12 Conference member. Smith threw touchdown passes of eight yards to Joseph Manjack IV in the first quarter and six yards to Matthew Golden in the third as Houston built a 17-7 lead. After UTSA cut the lead to three on a 20-yard touchdown pass from Frank Harris to Joshua Cephus with 5:42 remaining, Houston was able to run out the clock.

