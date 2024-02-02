Donovan Mitchell has 25 points, Cavaliers beat Grizzlies 108-101 for 4th straight victory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 25 points and seven assists and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 108-101 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory and 12th in 13 games.

Caris LeVert added 16 points in a reserve role, Jarrett Allen finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, and Max Strus had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Darius Garland scored nine points in his second game since returning from a fractured jaw that sidelined him for 19 games. He had 19 points Wednesday night in a home victory over Detroit.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the Grizzlies with 25 points. Santi Aldama had 18 points and nine rebounds, and Vince Williams Jr. scored 17 points.

Cleveland took an 81-80 lead into the fourth after make 4 of 8 3-pointers and shooting 65% in the third quarter.

But Cleveland couldn’t create enough distance to get comfortable, and Memphis was within two — 101-99 with 2:12 remaining. But LeVert scored on a dunk and Strus made a 3-pointer with 1:16 left to push it to 106-99.

