Donovan hits a 3-run homer as the Cardinals hold off the Yankees for a 6-5 win

NEW YORK (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a three-run homer, Kyle Gibson pitched seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Yankees 6-5 on Saturday for their first regular-season win at Yankee Stadium.

It was the first victory for St. Louis in the Bronx since Tim McCarver hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning in Game 5 of the 1964 World Series and Bob Gibson pitched a complete game in a 5-2 win. The Cardinals improved to 1-7 at Yankee Stadium in the regular season.

St. Louis went ahead to stay with four runs in the third against rookie Will Warren (0-3). Nolan Arenado hit a tying RBI single before Donovan connected for his 11th homer. It was his first three-run drive since July 23, 2023.

Iván Herrera hit an RBI double in the sixth and scored on a throwing error by Yankees catcher Austin Wells following a wild pitch by Mark Leiter Jr. Herrera reached three times and hit a single in the third when Paul Goldschmidt was thrown out at the plate.

Gibson (8-6) allowed one run and five hits. After struggling through his worst outing this season Monday against San Diego, he got his first win since July 7 at Washington.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.