Donovan Dent, Jaelen House, J.T. Toppin power No. 25 New Mexico past Wyoming 91-73.

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Donovan Dent had 19 points and seven assists and Jaelen House added 17 points and eight rebounds, leading No. 25 New Mexico to a 91-73 victory over Wyoming. J.T. Toppin set a New Mexico freshman record with his eighth double-double, finishing with 11 points and 12 rebounds. He eclipsed the mark set by Kenny Thomas. Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 15 points and Mustapha Amzil 13 to lead a balanced effort by the Lobos (19-4, 7-3 Mountain West). Brendan Wenzel hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Sam Griffin added 19 to lead Wyoming,

