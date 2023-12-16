Donovan Clingan scores 21 as No. 5 UConn takes down No. 10 Gonzaga 76-63

SEATTLE (AP) — Donovan Clingan scored 21 points, and No. 5 UConn ran away in the second half again, beating No. 10 Gonzaga 76-63. The final nonconference game of the regular season for the defending national champs was another example of why the Huskies could repeat, thumping the Bulldogs in a similar fashion to last season’s Elite Eight. Clingan controlled the middle. Cam Spencer hit some key 3-pointers during UConn’s big first half. The Huskies withstood every run by the Zags. Anton Watson led Gonzaga with 20 points and Ryan Nembhard added 15.

