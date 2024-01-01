Donny van de Beek moves to Frankfurt on loan from Man United until end of the season

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Donny van de Beek has joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan from Manchester United until the end of the season. The Bundesliga club has an option to buy the midfielder. The 26-year-old Netherlands international has made just six Premier League starts for United since moving from Ajax in 2020. His only top-flight appearance this season came as an 88th-minute substitute in a 1-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace at the end of September. United manager Erik ten Hag recently said his countryman Van de Beek needed a move to revive his career.

