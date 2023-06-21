Donna Vekic upsets Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina at the Berlin Open

BERLIN (AP) — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina’s preparations for the grass-court Grand Slam hit a snag when she lost to Donna Vekic 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4 in the second round of the Berlin Open. Vekic faced only two break points and saved them both. Caroline Garcia will play former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in the quarterfinals. Maria Sakkari beat Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-2 in the first round after a health issue affected her French opponent.

