Donna Kelce kept Super Bowl sons fed with chicken, ribs

PHOENIX (AP) — It’s hard enough to feed two regular-sized teenage boys, much less a pair such as Travis and Jason Kelce. One dedicated momma made it happen. Donna Kelce said on Thursday before the “NFL Honors” show that she did her best to keep up with her two sons’ voracious appetites, but it was easier said than done. Donna Kelce said she kept the refrigerator packed with all kinds of food, but it didn’t last long with two future NFL players in the house. Kelce joked that “When they left for college, I got a raise.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.