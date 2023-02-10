Donna Kelce kept Super Bowl sons fed with chicken, ribs

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Donna Kelce, mother of the Kelce brothers arrives for the NFL Honors award show ahead of the Super Bowl 57 football game, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin]

PHOENIX (AP) — It’s hard enough to feed two regular-sized teenage boys, much less a pair such as Travis and Jason Kelce. One dedicated momma made it happen. Donna Kelce said on Thursday before the “NFL Honors” show that she did her best to keep up with her two sons’ voracious appetites, but it was easier said than done. Donna Kelce said she kept the refrigerator packed with all kinds of food, but it didn’t last long with two future NFL players in the house. Kelce joked that “When they left for college, I got a raise.”

