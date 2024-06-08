Doniak’s goal pulls Wave into 1-1 draw with Orlando, and Louisville downs Dash 2-0

Makenzy Doniak scored in the 62nd minute to pull the San Diego Wave into a 1-1 draw with Orlando and snap the Pride’s record eight-game winning streak in the National Women’s Soccer League. Julie Doyle scored in the first half for the Pride, who remained unbeaten to start the season. The Pride are 8-0-4 and have scored in a club record 16 straight games dating to last season. Savannah DeMelo scored a breakthrough goal in the second half and then assisted on Parker Goins goal later in the half and Racing Louisville went on to defeat the Houston Dash 2-0.

