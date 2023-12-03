Doncic returns to Mavericks’ lineup after birth of child, but Irving sits with foot injury

By The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic (77) gets by Houston Rockets' Dillon Brooks (9) to take a shot in the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned to the Mavericks’ lineup Saturday night against Oklahoma City after missing a game following the birth of a daughter, but fellow star guard Kyrie Irving was sidelined by a foot injury. Doncic didn’t play Friday in a home loss to Memphis after his fiancee, Anamaria Goltes, gave birth to their daughter, Gabriela. Irving finished with a season-low 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting in the 108-94 loss, when he tweaked his foot. Sixth man Tim Hardaway Jr., the team’s third-leading scorer, missed his second consecutive game with back spasms.

