Doncic returns to Mavericks’ lineup after birth of child, but Irving sits with foot injury

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned to the Mavericks’ lineup Saturday night against Oklahoma City after missing a game following the birth of a daughter, but fellow star guard Kyrie Irving was sidelined by a foot injury. Doncic didn’t play Friday in a home loss to Memphis after his fiancee, Anamaria Goltes, gave birth to their daughter, Gabriela. Irving finished with a season-low 10 points on 3-of-15 shooting in the 108-94 loss, when he tweaked his foot. Sixth man Tim Hardaway Jr., the team’s third-leading scorer, missed his second consecutive game with back spasms.

